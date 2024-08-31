Pattaya beef vendor seeks help after wrong transfer of 30,300 baht

PATTAYA, Thailand – On August 30, Mrs. Buhnga W, a 35-year-old beef vendor, turned to the media for assistance after mistakenly transferring 30,300 baht to the wrong account and encountering difficulties in recovering the funds. The money, crucial for her business operations, remains elusive despite her efforts.







Mrs. Buhnga explained that on August 27, she inadvertently transferred 30,300 baht to the account of Pichet T, an ice vendor. Upon realizing the mistake, she promptly contacted Pichet to request the return of the money. However, Pichet allegedly denied any knowledge of the transfer and claimed that the account had been closed.

Despite multiple attempts to resolve the issue, Pichet reportedly refused to return the money. Mrs. Buhnga subsequently filed a police report at Banglamung Police Station. According to the bank, the account had regular transaction activity, but they advised Mrs. Buhnga to negotiate directly with Pichet. When she reached out again, Pichet claimed that his younger brother had been using the account and had already spent the funds. He further stated that he had left his job and was no longer responsible for the account.

Since then, Mrs. Buhnga has been unable to contact Pichet, leaving her in a desperate situation as the money is essential for her business’s continued operation. Feeling remorseful for her mistake, she has sought police assistance to recover the funds, hoping for a resolution that will allow her to keep her business running smoothly.





































