Pattaya beaches open, but no groups, booze

Pattaya’s beaches remain open, but don’t bring groups and beer to the sand, city officials warned.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said Jan. 5 that while most city businesses have been closed during the area’s severe Covid-19 outbreak, the beaches remain open, unlike during last year’s lockdown.

However, while the city never bothered enforcing it before, the law against public alcohol consumption is being enforced. Beachgoers also are asked to observe social distancing with no large gatherings allowed.





Elsewhere, Pattaya and Banglamung District have set up checkpoints on major access roads to screen travelers for fevers, check for illegal aliens and inquire why people are coming and going. Travel is discouraged, but not prohibited.

Pattaya reported 51 new coronavirus cases Tuesday afternoon, but Sonthaya said he was confident the crisis would end sooner than later.

























