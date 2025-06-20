Pattaya beach chair worker turns thief, targets tourists for quick cash

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 38-year-old man who once worked as a beach chair attendant in Pattaya has been arrested for allegedly stealing from tourists and locals while they were off-guard.

On June 20, Pattaya police apprehended the suspect, Wichart Tunheng, near Soi Jomtien 10. He was found in possession of numerous stolen items including bags, clothing, and ATM cards.







The arrest followed complaints from several victims who reported that a thief had snatched belongings—such as an iPhone 12, Apple Watch, small wallets, clothing, hats, and large bags—from beachgoers earlier that morning. The thief reportedly fled the scene before victims could react, prompting them to file police reports.

Investigators reviewed CCTV footage and traced the suspect to the area around Soi Jomtien 10. Officers conducted a search and quickly located the man, who confessed to the thefts. He revealed that he had previously worked laying out beach chairs for hire but lost his job and turned to drugs.



The suspect later led police to a wooded area roughly 500 meters from the beach, where he had hidden some of the stolen items. Officers retrieved the evidence for use in prosecution.

He has since been taken into custody and handed over to the investigation unit of Pattaya Police Station for further legal proceedings.

































