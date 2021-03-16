Pattaya bar owner turns mushroom farmer

A former Pattaya bar owner has turned to mushroom farming to survive during the coronavirus recession.



Duangdao Mayson, who unsuccessfully tried to turn the Dog’s Bollocks bar on Soi Yamoto into a profitable restaurant and guesthouse called No. 1 June, is now cultivating oyster mushrooms at Central Park 4/2 Village on Soi Nong Krabok.







She started with a small investment and is gradually increasing yield, selling mushrooms for 100 baht per kilogram. Each crop has yielded her up to 1,000 baht.

Not all the fungi sell, however, so the surplus becomes dinner at the Duangdao house.















