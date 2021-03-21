Parking on Beach Road’s right side happening, but not legal yet

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya officials are rushing to formalize new parking rules on the right side of Beach Road. While police have been turning a blind eye to those already parking on the ocean side of the street, technically it’s not legal.

While police have been turning a blind eye to those already parking on the ocean side of the street, it’s technically not legal, Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh said at a March 20 meeting. City hall sent a letter to traffic police to allow it while formal approval is sought from Chonburi Province.



Ronakit said the right-side curb will be painted with black-and-white stripes where parking will be allowed, signs will be posted and publicity launched later.

Only personal cars and small four-wheeled trucks will be allowed to park on the right. Motorcycles, sidecar bikes and vehicles with more than four wheels are prohibited, as is double-parking.

Parking will be allowed 24 hours a day, he added.

