Parachutist lands on Pattaya beach vendor breaking her leg

Pattaya officials may have thought it was a good idea to have sky divers land on a crowded beach during the recent fireworks festival, until one landed on a vendor and broke her leg.

Another example of poor planning and crowd management became evident Nov. 30 when Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai had to pay compensation and give a gift basket to the victim Mrs. Waree Makheng.







Waree was working near the drop zone blocked off by steel barriers, but located perilously close to the umbrella chairs.

As one diver descended, parachute lines dropped and wrapped around her, yanking Waree to the ground. The fall fractured her leg and strained her back.

She’s now in a soft cast and has a bruised sore back, but she must continue to work as there is no one else to bring in money.

Manote brought health drinks and an unspecified amount of cash relief.

He claimed she was injured in a freak accident that the city couldn’t have foreseen. But the city is still liable and will contact the sky diving company to arrange more compensation.



























