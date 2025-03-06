Panic as fire breaks out in Pattaya condo, tourists flee in chaos

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thai and foreign tourists were found in a state of panic, fleeing the building as thick smoke billowed from Room 301 on the third floor of a condominium in Soi Ko Phai, South Pattaya, at 3 AM on March 5.

Rescue workers broke down the door and discovered the fire had originated from a gas stove, which had burned part of the wall. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

A witness reported seeing smoke coming from the balcony window of the room and immediately alerted authorities while helping evacuate residents for safety.























