Pandemic brings cleaner, clearer water to Pattaya Beach

If there has been any silver lining to Pattaya’s long lockdown and slow recovery, it’s been the revival of the beach and sea.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Not only has the sandy shoreline itself been revived, but the water, too, is clearer and cleaner than in memory.

A stroll along Pattaya Beach Aug. 10 saw expats and domestic tourists splashing in the water with fish dotting the shoreline, something rarely seen during Pattaya’s heaviest periods of tourism.

One beach vendor said weekends have been busy, but weekdays are dead, a reflection that Pattaya tourism now is driven by Thais who only arrive when not working.

The vendor said one inducement to using the beach would be to improve parking along Beach Road to make it easier to visit.











