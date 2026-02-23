One injured after car slams into bread delivery truck at Bang Saray intersection near Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – One person was injured after a sedan crashed into the rear of a bread delivery truck at the Bang Saray traffic light intersection on the inbound route to Sattahip early Sunday morning, Feb 22, just a few minutes’ drive south of Pattaya.

Rescue radio operators at Aphakornkiatwong Hospital received an emergency call at around 6:30 a.m. reporting that a victim was trapped inside a vehicle following a collision at the intersection.







At the scene, rescue teams found a white MG sedan with Chiang Rai license plates, its front end severely damaged. One injured woman was trapped inside the wreckage. Emergency responders used hydraulic cutting and spreading equipment to pry open the vehicle, taking more than 15 minutes to free her safely.

The injured woman was later identified as Thanyaporn. She sustained a large head wound and multiple injuries. Paramedics provided first aid at the scene before rushing her to hospital for further treatment.

Nearby, a well-known brand’s bread delivery truck was found damaged after being struck from behind. The truck driver told authorities he had been stopped at a red light heading toward Sattahip when the sedan slammed into the rear of his vehicle at high speed. He immediately contacted emergency services for assistance.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.



































