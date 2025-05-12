Once viewed as competitors, Thailand and Vietnam now join hands to forge Southeast Asia’s most dynamic strategic alliance

BANGKOK, Thailand – On May 15–16, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will pay an official visit to Vietnam. Marking a pivotal moment in bilateral relations, the two countries are set to upgrade their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the highest level of diplomatic cooperation.

This major step forward will be accompanied by the 4th Thailand–Vietnam Joint Cabinet Retreat (JCR), where the prime ministers of both nations will co-chair discussions aimed at strengthening political trust, enhancing economic collaboration, and deepening regional security cooperation. The new partnership agreement will underscore a shared commitment to mutual values and chart an ambitious course for future cooperation across multiple sectors.







This long-anticipated visit signifies a new chapter in Thai-Vietnamese relations, transitioning from a Strengthened Strategic Partnership to a more expansive and influential framework. A highlight of the trip will be the signing of a joint statement officially recognizing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which will focus on three core pillars: sustainable peace, sustainable growth, and a sustainable future.

According to Thai government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub, the upgraded partnership will enhance collaboration in political affairs, defense, and international security, particularly in combating transnational crime and drug trafficking. Economic cooperation will also be boosted, with a focus on labor, social welfare, and grassroots development, alongside the promotion of the green and digital economies and digital transformation.



The agreement emphasizes cooperation in science, technology, and innovation, encouraging cross-border transactions, support for startups, and knowledge-sharing in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. In addition, it will promote stronger people-to-people ties through cultural exchanges, education, tourism, and increased direct flights between the two nations.

Jirayu also announced that Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce and Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade will sign an updated memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at facilitating trade. This includes reducing non-tariff barriers, strengthening supply chain links, and promoting trade in agriculture, food, and border commerce. The MoU will also support joint investment by private enterprises. These efforts are key to achieving the shared goal of boosting bilateral trade to $25 billion annually in a sustainable and balanced way.



Looking at the broader context, Jirayu noted that “in a time of global economic and political volatility, Thailand and Vietnam are working to tighten their ties.”

In recent years, Vietnam–Thailand relations have continued to grow in depth and scope. High-level visits and consistent diplomatic exchanges have laid a strong foundation for political and economic cooperation. Mechanisms such as the Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation, political consultations, and defense policy dialogues have contributed to effective engagement between the two countries.

At regional and international forums, Vietnam and Thailand regularly consult, coordinate, and support each other. Within ASEAN, they are seen as key partners with closely aligned priorities, often assuming leadership roles in succession and supporting each other’s initiatives. Together, they advocate for regional peace, stability, and a rules-based international order, particularly in addressing pressing issues like the South China Sea disputes and the sustainable management of the Mekong River.





Economically, Thailand is Vietnam’s largest trading partner and second-largest investor within ASEAN. Both countries are actively working to achieve their trade target of $25 billion by strengthening economic linkages through the “Three Connectivity” strategy: aligning sustainable development goals, integrating supply chains, and fostering local and business-level cooperation.

As Vietnam and Thailand take this bold step toward a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, their relationship is poised to become a model for regional cooperation, driving peace, stability, and prosperity across Southeast Asia. (NNT)

































