An older British man died during a rubdown at a Pattaya massage parlor.

Masseuse Onraya, 39, said the 70-year-old first-time customer at the Soi Khao Talo 9/1 shop slept and snored while she massaged him. But his breathing became abnormal and then he simply stopped breathing, she said. Staff performed CPR, but to no avail.

Police were looking for his wife to identify the body, which was sent for a forensic examination.