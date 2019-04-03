Nongprue motorbike taxi robbed

Police are hunting for a man who robbed a female motorbike-taxi driver and stole her bike.

Samang Kumtavee, 53, walked from Soi Tungkom Tanman 11 to call police March 29 after a small-framed male passenger punched her in the head and stole her handbag with 800 baht. He then took off on her red Yamaha Spark, leaving her on a deserted road late at night.

Samang said she’d picked up the passenger from the Eakmongkol–Soi Thepprasit taxi stand to take him to Khao Saotongthong Temple. But the man asked her to continue past the temple onto a dark street.

Afraid to come back alone, she stopped and asked him to get off there. He obliged. But as Samang took off her helmet, he pulled it, and smacked her in the head.

Police are investigating.