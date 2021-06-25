Nong Plalai checks markets as Chonburi reports 183 new Covid-19 cases

Nong Plalai officials inspected local markets to ensure strict measures were being taken against spreading Covid-19.

The June 24 check by subdistrict officials came after an explosion of new coronavirus cases in Chonburi, pushing up the province’s daily case numbers to 245 on Thursday and 183 on Friday.







The Thursday increase was driven by a new cluster at the Sattahip Market, where 111 vendors and employees tested positive for Covid-19, and the Chonburi New Market, where another 15 cases were found. That market now has been closed.

Of the 428 cases reported in Chonburi June 24-25, 62 were found in Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya and Nong Plalai.



Nong Plalai Clerk Bavorn Moonsaku said during his check of the Attaporn Market the area must control access and screen everyone entering the area, require everyone to wear face masks and provide sanitizing hand gel.































