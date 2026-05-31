No shame for ‘No Entry’ signs as wrong-way driving continues across Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – Wrong-way driving continues to frustrate motorists across Thailand, with many road users questioning whether some drivers have simply stopped feeling any embarrassment about breaking basic traffic rules. The latest example comes from Lampang on May 31, where motorists have shared dashcam footage showing cars and motorcycles repeatedly driving against traffic on a one-way frontage road despite clear warning signs, traffic cones, and orange barriers specifically installed to prevent the dangerous practice. The footage was recorded on the outbound Lampang–Ngao frontage road near the PTT gas depot pedestrian bridge and the entrance to a major home improvement store, heading toward the Giant Kilometer Intersection in Mueang Lampang district.







According to motorists, the location is clearly marked with “No Entry” and “No Wrong-Way Driving” signs, yet drivers continue to ignore them. In one clip, a pickup truck is seen driving directly against traffic, followed by another pickup that cuts across lanes to avoid oncoming vehicles, narrowly avoiding a collision with the vehicle recording the footage. Several motorcycles were also filmed traveling in the wrong direction, followed by another pickup truck that was eventually forced to reverse after encountering vehicles lawfully using the roadway. The driver who recorded the footage can be heard expressing frustration, noting that authorities had already installed barriers to stop wrong-way traffic, yet many motorists continued to ignore the restrictions.

Residents say the problem is not unique to Lampang. Similar complaints are regularly heard in Pattaya, where visitors and long-term residents frequently report encounters with motorcycles and vehicles traveling against traffic, often on side streets, near markets, and along busy roadside service lanes. For many foreign visitors, wrong-way driving remains one of the most surprising aspects of Thailand’s road culture. While traffic enforcement campaigns are regularly announced, critics argue that the lack of consistent enforcement has allowed dangerous driving habits to become normalized in some areas. Local residents are now calling on traffic police to take stronger action against repeat offenders before a serious accident occurs. Several motorists have reportedly submitted similar footage from the same Lampang location, describing the behavior as reckless, selfish, and a constant threat to public safety. As Thailand continues efforts to improve road safety, many drivers say the issue is no longer a lack of warning signs or barriers—but a growing willingness among some motorists to ignore them altogether.























































