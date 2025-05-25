No-Money Tourists in Thailand – How some foreign visitors manage to stay long after funds—and visas—run out

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya and other Thai tourist hotspots are well known for their affordable lifestyle, but for some foreign visitors, “affordable” turns into “free”—through increasingly questionable means.

While most tourists follow the rules and spend within their means, a growing number of broke travelers are pushing boundaries by overstaying visas, squatting in temples, and relying entirely on donations and handouts. These “no-money tourists,” as locals have come to call them, are now under renewed scrutiny after a recent incident in Surat Thani made headlines across Thailand.







On May 20, officials in Koh Phangan arrested Mr. Maksim Abroskin, a 30-year-old Russian national who had been living inside Wat Sri Thanu for several months. Local residents and monks had grown frustrated after noticing Mr. Abroskin not only relying on the temple for food and shelter but also stealing donated goods meant for the community. His tourist visa had expired six months ago, and he was found to be illegally residing in the country for 194 days.

When officers arrested him, he was in possession of monk robes, bags, and donated bedding supplies. He told police he had run out of money during his travels and had no way of returning to Russia.

Authorities charged him with overstaying his visa and transferred him to immigration custody for deportation procedures.

While this case occurred in Koh Phangan, Pattaya locals say similar situations are not uncommon. Long-term residents frequently report seeing down-and-out foreign visitors lingering in beachside areas, public parks, and temple grounds. Some rely on the kindness of monks and the anonymity of busy tourist areas to survive undetected for months.



“Totally out of control and no police surveillance,” commented one frustrated expat online. “Seriously believe it will impact tourists coming here.” The sentiment reflects growing concern among Pattaya’s expat and business communities that a lack of enforcement on issues like visa overstays, noise, and public disorder may eventually damage the city’s reputation among quality visitors.

Thailand continues to be a welcoming destination for millions of tourists each year, but officials are now being urged to crack down on visa violators and those exploiting cultural institutions like temples for shelter and support.

With more such cases surfacing, the line between backpacker culture and outright vagrancy may force Thai authorities to rethink their tolerance levels—and increase monitoring to prevent tourism abuse that risks turning paradise into a problem.





































