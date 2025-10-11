No legal loophole for celebrities as viral road stunts in Bangkok remain subject to law

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities have clarified that celebrities and social media influencers are not exempt from road safety laws in Bangkok or elsewhere in Thailand, following viral clips showing actors riding motorcycles without helmets.

Recently, actress Janis posted a clip of herself on a motorcycle taxi along Sukhumvit Road during rush hour without wearing a helmet, garnering over 1.4 million likes. The clip has inspired other influencers to mimic the behavior, sparking public debate over road safety enforcement.







Pol. Maj. Gen. Thawat Wongsanga, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police overseeing traffic, emphasized that violations of traffic law are subject to immediate fines of up to 2,000 baht, regardless of social status. Non-compliance with helmet laws, running red lights, riding against traffic, and driving on sidewalks are all strictly enforced. Police will investigate the exact jurisdiction of any incident, and offenders will face the same legal consequences as ordinary citizens.

Authorities also urged content creators not to imitate dangerous behavior, noting that excuses such as “helmet messes up my hair” are irrelevant compared to the potential for serious injury or death. The message is clear: viral content does not override the law, and safety comes before social media fame. (TNA)





































