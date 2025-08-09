New Face of Koh Larn: Solar-powered lighting brings safety and charm off Pattaya coast

PATTAYA, Thailand – Koh Larn, one of Pattaya’s most beloved tourist islands, continues its steady transformation with the installation of solar-powered streetlights, lighting up roads and pathways to ensure safety for both locals and visitors after dark. The initiative not only boosts nighttime visibility but also enhances the island’s welcoming atmosphere, allowing tourists to return to their homes and accommodations safely.

Locals and frequent visitors have praised the improvements but are also calling for further development. Suggestions include creating multiple scenic landmarks and upgrading tourist spots to make them more modern, attractive, and safe. The goal is to leave a lasting impression on visitors, encouraging them to recommend the island to others and helping to generate sustainable income for the local community and the city of Pattaya.







At the same time, residents have raised concerns about the growing number of food trailer vendors in Pattaya, which are becoming increasingly difficult to regulate. While many visitors enjoy the taste and variety of food offered by these mobile stalls, questions about hygiene and food safety remain prevalent. The unchecked spread of these vendors is seen as a challenge to urban planning and street order, prompting calls for better enforcement and regulation to ensure both public health and city cleanliness.

