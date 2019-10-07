Neighbors on the hunt for garbage dumpers

Someone’s been dumping nasty, smelly garbage on the side of the road in the Soi Marbsong-Boxing Camp 6 area, and local people want Nongprue Municipality to find out who it is, stop them, and clean up the mess.

The pile of waste includes durian rinds, food scraps, snack bags, diapers, and plastic bags. There is also evidence someone has tried to set fire to it.

Villagers fear the steaming pile of refuse is a source of germs and disease, and since the pile has been building over a period of time, its smell has spread.

Since it is against the law to dump garbage alongside the road, locals want the constabulary to solve the situation forthwith.