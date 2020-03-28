Navy joins Sattahip disinfecting effort

The Royal Thai Navy has joined the effort to disinfect Sattahip to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.







Royal Thai Navy Commander-In-Chief Adm. Luechai Ruddit and Royal Thai Fleet commander, Adm. Choomsak Nakvijit launched the March 26 cleaning project with 100 sailors, community leaders from 41 villages and administrators of five Sattahip subdistricts at Sattahip Temple.

The volunteers rode 12 fire trucks and hosed down streets and sprayed disinfectant in the Sattahip Market Community before splitting up to cover the five subdistricts.

Adm. Choomsak said the navy is an integral part of Sattahip and needs to join the civilian effort to prevent any Covid-19 outbreaks however it can.











