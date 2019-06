The Royal Thai Navy delivered 50,000 more liters of water to drought-hit Koh Larn.

Vice Adm. Banjob Poedaeng, Commander of the 1st Naval Area Command, and Pattaya assigned the HTMS Thongkaeo to deliver the fresh water for 56 families at the Koh Larn pier.

The navy said the island’s water reserves had dried up, leaving 29 families thirsty.

The navy in May brought the island 100,000 liters. (PCPR)