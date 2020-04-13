Nature gives new life at Pattaya tropical gardens amidst COVID-19 pandemic

As the world is almost at the point of despair with the coronavirus pandemic hitting practically every country in the world and humanity wondering how and when all this suffering and pain is going to end, nature sends us a sign saying that there is hope and life will go on.







The light of life shone bright over Nong Nooch Tropical Gardens, Pattaya on the night of April 1 at 02.02 hrs, when a female baby elephant was born into this troubled world.

The baby is the 4th offspring of Nong Mae a 19 year-old cow and 39-year old bull Plai Bird. The baby elephant is the 94th elephant calf born at Nong Nooch Tropical Gardens in Pattaya.

On April 7, Kampol Tansajja the owner of Nong Nooch held a religious ceremony to bless the baby and name her, ‘Pang Sopha’… ‘the fair one’.

Kampol said, “This is an auspicious sign because even when we are so depressed an unhappy caused by the threat of COVID-19, nature has a way of telling us that there is still hope and that life will go on.”

Humans rejoice at the birth of an elephant amongst their midst because all over the world these majestic animals have a positive symbolic meaning and are considered a symbol of good luck, power, success wisdom and experience. Because elephants are highly social animals, they are also considered to be a symbol of loyalty, companionship and unity.





