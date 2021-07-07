Narcotics police impound suspected drug trafficker’s Pattaya hotel

Police investigations into a gang of drug traffickers led them to a Pattaya hotel director who they arrested and confiscated his property.

On July 5, Pornthip Jampong, director of Narcotics Control Region 2, accompanied by officers from the Security Control Center of Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, the Narcotics Prevention and Suppression Center, Royal Thai Navy, Provincial Police Region 5, Provincial Police Region 2, and the Chonburi Provincial police, seized The Greater View Hotel in Naklua Soi 14, along with six plots of land and other buildings, together worth more than 234 million baht.







Pornthip said that following the suspect’s arrest, the courts issued an order to impound all his assets pending further investigations into his involvement in the drug trafficking racket.

Pornthip said that the narcotics police have had him under surveillance across five provinces in the north and south of Thailand. Investigations are ongoing, and police expect to arrest more Thai and foreign suspects.



















