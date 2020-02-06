Naklua Seafood Street ‘Eat & Walk’ comes to its last weekend (Feb 8-9)

Large crowds have returned to Naklua for the annual Walk and Eat.

Now in its 11th year, the “walking street” between the Naklua Bridge and Old Market this year follows the theme of “taste, shop and take photos”.







The market is filled with booths offering locally made products and fresh seafood, both to eat there or take home. There also are three stages with continual entertainment.

On the first weekend of the new year, students from Pattaya’s public schools performed along with folk artist Jeab Eakapong, followed by Thai cultural shows.

The market runs Saturdays and Sundays until 10 p.m. through Feb. 9