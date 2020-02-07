Similan -a paradise for divers around the world

If talking about travelling to Thailand’s Andaman Sea, it is undeniable that “Similan” is the dream destination of many travelers which is full of natural beauty, breeze, bright sky, clear sea with the most stunning view that can conquer the hearts of people worldwide.







Similan National Park located in Koh Phra Thong Sub-district, KhuraBuri District, Phang Nga (the national park office is located in Lam Kaen Sub-district, Thai Mueang District) covers an area of 80,000 rai or 128 square kilometers. The term “Similan” in the Malay language means nine Islands.

Similan Islands are small group islands in the Andaman Sea which are regarded as charming islands on both land and underwater. There are many beautiful coral reefs and unique fish such as whales, dolphins, Moray eels that can be seen while diving in either deep or shallow sea.

Similan Islands consist of 9 islands arranged from north to south:

Hu Yong Island or Koh 1 is an island in the south of the Similan Islands.

Koh Pa Yang or Koh 2, on the east side of the island for a deep-diving point.

Pa Yan Island or Koh 3 is a small island with an underwater rock formation called the shark ridge.

Koh Miang, or Koh 4, is home to the Similan Islands Marine National Park, with accommodation and freshwater sources.

Koh 5 is a small island. On the east of the island 4

Payu Island or Koh 6, on the east side of the island with coral reefs suitable for diving.

Pusa Island or Koh 7

Similan Island or Koh 8 is the largest island with a sailboat rock as the viewpoint of the island.

Ba-Ngu Island or Island 9 is the northernmost island. Coral reefs are around the island for diving.

At present, there is an additional TachaiIsland which is also under the responsibility of the Similan Islands Marine National Park.

Recommended activities are Similan Islands sightseeing, visit the sailboat rock, deep diving, and shallow diving activities, watching the large rock formations that occur naturally.

The most pleasant months to visit are from November to April. Please note that from May 1 to October 31 of each year, the Similan Islands will be closed to preserve nature so you cannot travel in this period.

Travelling from Bangkok to Similan by car takes about 4-6 hours.

Travelling by bus takes about 12 hours to transport from Mo Chit or Southern Bus Terminal to Phuket.

From Phuket, there are tours and various ports providing services for tourists to travel to various islands of Andaman including the Similan Islands.

Travelling by plane takes about 1 hour 20 minutes. Since there is no airport in Phang Nga, flight from Bangkok must fly to Phuket Airport, which is a nearby province.

From Phuket to Similan Islands: Tourists can buy tour packages from tour companies that offer a variety of services such as tours departing from PatongBeach Pier taking about 2 and a half hours.

Tourist boat from Patong Beach Pier travels 3 hours. Tourists can contact the travel agencies in Phuket for more detail.