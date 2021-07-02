Naklua New Market closed as Pattaya reports 45 Covid-19 cases Friday

Pattaya has closed the Naklua New Market through Sunday after discovering more than 50 new coronavirus cases there.

The 27 cases reported July 1 were found through pro-active testing and were among 67 reported Thursday in Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya. Three cases also were found at Lan Po Market, with the rest through contact tracing, workplaces, the Nongprue Hemodialysis Center and an ice factory where a cluster bloomed early in the month.







The situation remained nearly as serious Friday with Chonburi reporting another 22 cases, 45 of which were in Banglamung.

The first 21 cases at the Naklua market were reported June 30. Testing was launched with the closure order taking effect today. Markets are not closed immediately to prevent vendors and employees from disappearing before everyone is tested.







The Banglamung Public Health Department stressed that the coronavirus crisis is again worsening in the East and urged people to refrain from gathering in groups, wear masks, practice social distancing and maintain good hygiene.

























