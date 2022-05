The Move Forward Party highlighted its close relationship with Thailand’s LGBTQ community with campaign stops touting “Pattaya Pride”

Mayoral candidate Kittisak “Bob” Ninwattanatochai and progressive movement leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit paraded with representatives from Pattaya’s gay community and sex workers down Beach Road April 28 to tout the party’s “Pattaya Equality” policy.