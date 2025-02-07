Motorists Beware – Parking enforcement tightens on South Pattaya Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – South Pattaya Road is a busy area with limited parking, and law enforcement officers are often on the lookout for violations, especially in high-traffic zones. Parking on the wrong side of the road, particularly near landmarks like Friendship Supermarket and Tuk Com Mall, can quickly attract attention from the police, leading to fines or having your motorcycle impounded.







To avoid issues, it’s best to use designated parking areas. Some alternative spots include:

-Friendship Supermarket’s parking lot (if you’re shopping there).

-Smaller side streets off South Pattaya Road, where parking may be more lenient.

-Nearby shopping centers or markets that offer paid or free motorcycle parking.

-Designated motorcycle parking bays, which are scattered around main roads in Pattaya.

Since South Pattaya Road is a major traffic route, police enforcement is strict, especially during peak hours. If you’re unsure about parking, look for signs or observe where other motorbikes are parked legally.

































