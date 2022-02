A Buri Ram man was injured he his motorcycle hit a curb in South Pattaya, sending him flying.

Pitak Muangchuin, 35, was found unconscious and breathing shallowly Feb. 21 near Makro Cash & Carry in South Pattaya. He was taken to Pattaya Hosptial.

There were no witnesses, but the position of the crashed Honda Zoomer-X suggested he ran into and over the curb and lost control.