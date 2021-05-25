Motorcycle accident kills jay-walking dog in high speed Pattaya crash

A Ducati big biker driving at high speed crashed on Sukhumvit Highway when a dog ran into the road, injuring the driver and killing the dog. A woman riding pillion was only slightly wounded.

Rescue workers treated driver Supanya Sae-Ueng, 33, at the scene May 23.

The woman passenger sat dazed on the pavement nearby while medics treated her minor leg injuries.







A black dog lie dead about 30 meters away.

The damaged white Ducati motorcycle was also nearby.

The injured were taken to Pattaya City Hospital for further treatment.

Later, when Supanya regained consciousness, he told investigators that the accident occurred as he drove his big bike at high speed on Sukhumvit Highway opposite the Big C Supercenter near the South Pattaya intersection. He was unable to avoid the dog when it ran across the road, cutting in front of them.

The whereabouts of the dead dog were not immediately known, but it is speculated that the Pattaya city sanitation department disposed of the corpse in a safe and hygienic manner.



















