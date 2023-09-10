Motorbike riders slashed by dangling cables over Sriracha road

Pattaya, Thailand – As Tham Inprasat, 20, and his 14-year-old sister, Chatravi Patsada were traveling along the road on their motorbike in front of Lalin Village in Sri Racha, at 1 a.m. on Sept. they found themselves entangled in a dangerous network of communication wires, resulting in severe injuries to the neck and face.

Tham, said that as he was driving along the familiar road at night, he did not notice the hanging communication wires across the road. Unable to avoid them in time, the cable not only slashed his neck but wrapped itself around it. To avoid strangulation he stopped his motorbike immediately and disentangled himself from the wires.









At the same moment, Chatravi, who was riding pillion, said she saw the menacing communication wires ahead of them but was unable to alert her brother in time. The lethal wire brutally slashed her face.

They drove home nursing their painful injuries, thanking their lucky stars that they were still alive. It was only in the morning light that they became aware of the seriousness of their wounds, prompting them to report the incident to the police.

Both brother and sister, sought medical attention, while authorities initiated an investigation to uncover the cause of this painful incident and to ensure a swift process of accountability for those responsible.













