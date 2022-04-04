‘Morning Drip’ coffee event warms chilly Pattaya

Coffee lovers met up on Pattaya Beach in north Pattaya for the first of the city’s monthly “Morning Drip” events.

Former mayor Sonthaya Kunplome brought his election caravan to the April 3 event, along with Pattaya Business & Tourism Association President Boonanan Pattanasin and Thanakorn Wanaput, head of the Cafe & Bistro Club.



A hot cup of joe normally wouldn’t be so refreshing outside, but a freak cold front from China sent temperatures in Pattaya Sunday morning down to January levels. So participants gulped down the java to warm up.

The Morning Drip coffee-appreciation events will be held the first Sunday of each month through December from 7-9 a.m.









































