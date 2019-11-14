Krathongs for any budget

All krathongs are not created equal, which was obvious in Pattaya Monday with the flowery floats fetching from tens to thousands of baht.

Loy Krathong vendors this year universally sold floats made of only natural materials. There was no foam or plastic and, for once, no copyrighted cartoon characters.

From the beach to Chaimongkol Temple, sellers offered up floating arrangements of flowers, incense and candles made of banana wood and leaves, pandan leaves and corn husks.

Prices for the handmade tokens of love and faith started at just 30 baht. But for those looking to impress there were lavish krathongs selling for 2,500 baht.

