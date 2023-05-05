More lights ordered for narrowed Thepprasit Road

Pattaya ordered the contractor rebuilding Thepprasit Road to install more lights and warning signs as construction drags on.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai and city council members visited the worksite for the long-overdue project May 2. What they found was only one lane open for traffic headed toward the beach, manholes raised above the temporary road surface and the potential for many nighttime accidents.







While one half of Thepprasit is done and repaved, the other is narrow and uneven. Manote said asphalt must be poured to level the surface.

He noted that tourists also might be confused as there currently are no lane lines.

The contractor was told to have staff stationed at construction barriers at night with plenty of lights and signs to avoid accidents.















