More businesses in Pattaya and maximum control zones ordered closed

The government closed 10 more kinds of places in maximum and strict COVID control zones including Pattaya City, Chonburi.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) increased the types of closed business premises and public and activity venues in 13 provinces under maximum and strict COVID-19 control from 23 by 10 in a bid to contain the virus.







Dr Apisamai Srirangson, the CCSA’s assistant spokesperson said the 23 places previously ordered to be closed included entertainment venues, massage parlors, cockfighting rings and boxing stadiums.

The ten additional places were all sports fields; swimming pools; sporting grounds; exhibition and conference centers; learning centers; public libraries; museums; nurseries; beauty salons, hair salons and tattoo shops; and public parks. (TNA)



















