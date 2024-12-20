Miraculous Escape – Woman crashes car into lamp post in Pattaya, believes ‘Mae Yanang’ protected her

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Sawang Boriboon Rescue Center in Pattaya received a report of a car accident involving a white Honda Jazz that lost control and crashed into a lamp post on the parallel road to the motorway, near the Pong Toll Plaza on the way into Pattaya, at 1:16 AM on December 19. Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene to assess the situation.







At the scene, they found the car heavily damaged, with the front end of the vehicle crushed against the post. The driver, Ms. Wipawan Thepjantrada, 21, was trapped in the wreckage but was pulled out with only minor injuries, which astonished both the emergency responders and nearby residents. Surrounding the accident site were scattered vehicle parts.

Ms. Wipawan explained that she was not wearing any protective amulets, but she believes that her safety was due to her ritual of praying to Mae Yanang (the goddess of cars) before each journey to ensure safe travel. She admitted to driving fast and said the accident occurred on a curve with low lighting, which made it difficult for her to see and led to her losing control and crashing into the lamp post. A bystander alerted authorities, who quickly arrived to assist her.

































