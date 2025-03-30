Marine science expert clarifies Aceh earthquakes are unrelated to Sagaing aftershocks

PATTAYA, Thailand – Associate Professor Dr. Thon Thamrongnawasawat, a marine science expert at the Faculty of Fisheries, Kasetsart University, March 30, has addressed recent earthquakes in Aceh, Indonesia, stating that they are occurring at magnitudes of 4-5 and are not aftershocks from the Sagaing earthquake in Myanmar.

In a post on his Facebook page "Thon Thamrongnawasawat," Dr. Thon explained that while minor seismic movements may continue, there is currently no tsunami warning. He noted that previous tsunamis in the region resulted from much stronger earthquakes, measuring 9.2-9.3 in magnitude. He advised the public to stay informed but not to panic.







“If the worst-case scenario were to occur, the affected areas would be the same as those impacted in the past, particularly along the Andaman coast,” Dr. Thon stated.

Regarding Bangkok and areas affected by the Sagaing earthquake, Dr. Thon reassured that the Aceh earthquakes are unlikely to cause any impact. He referenced the massive earthquake in Aceh 20 years ago, emphasizing that even then, no tremors were felt in Bangkok.




























