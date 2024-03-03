Managing Pain – A Case Study at Pattaya City Expats Club

PATTAYA, Thailand – On February 14, 2024, in a presentation on pain management to the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC), Dr. Martyn Green, affectionately known as “Doc Martyn,” drew upon his extensive 40 years of medical experience to share insights with his audience. He utilized a case study to illustrate the complexities and challenges involved in managing pain effectively within the medical community.







Through this case study, Doc Martyn walked the audience through the journey of one individual named Kevin who experienced chronic pain, detailing each step of their interactions with the healthcare system. Commencing in 2005 with the patient being 50 years of age, Doc Martyn first explained the differences between somatic and visceral pain, then went through each of the patient’s issues encountered year by year.

2005 Cervical spondylosis requiring left C4 nerve root block.2008 Lumbar spondylolisthesis that required L4/5 & L5/S1 fusion with 6 pedicle screws, 6 bone grafts and 2 Harrington rods; 2008 Atrial Fibrillation that has required over 20 cardioversions; 2009 Severe arthritis in right hip that required Total Hip Replacement; 2009 Hypertension; 2009 Pulmonary Vein Isolation for recurrent Atrial Fibrillation; 2012 Severe arthritis in left hip that required Total Hip Replacement; 2012 Repeat Pulmonary Vein Isolation for recurrent Atrial Fibrillation; 2013 Colonoscopy-precancerous polyps removed from colon; 2014 Peri-prosthetic fracture of left femur that required repeat Total Hip Replacement; and 2014 Dislocation fracture of left shoulder that required internal screw fixation.





Doc Martyn explained the presentation of symptoms, initial diagnostic evaluation, treatment modalities, explored response to treatment, long term management and follow up, psychological and emotional considerations as well as multidisciplinary approach to each of the above issues.

In conclusion to the presentation Doc Martyn revealed that “Kevin” whom the case study was about, indeed was Doc Martyn himself. He had gone through all of this and in doing so, gained valuable experience with the medical system and pain management.

By using a real-life case study, Doc Martyn provided the audience with a tangible example to better understand the nuances of pain management. This approach allows for a more personalized and relatable exploration of the topic, enabling healthcare professionals and others in attendance to glean valuable insights and practical strategies for addressing pain in their own practices or lives.



Now living in Thailand, he has created “Club Medical Pattaya” offering medical second opinions. He also offers medical advice through publication of his “medical bytes.” He notes that he is retired and is not registered to practice medicine in Thailand. However, since retiring, he does offer to provide free second opinions.

After the presentation, MC George Wilson brought everyone up to date on upcoming events and then conducted the Open Forum portion of the meeting where the audience can ask questions or make comments about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club. To view Doc Martyn’s presentation, visit the PCEC’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zXg4qz123vw.





























