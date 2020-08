Nongprue police arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a friend in East Pattaya.

Puradorn J., 32, was taken into custody April 18 following a complaint from a 24-year-old woman that her “friend” had forced himself on her at her house on Soi Khao Talo 3.

Police said Puradorn claimed that the two had been drunk and things got out of hand.