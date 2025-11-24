Major drug syndicate taken down in Pattaya police operation

PATTAYA, Thailand – Banglamung police in Pattaya, working with local authorities, arrested a key suspect in a major drug trafficking network linked to Bangkok on November 20, 2025. The operation seized 1.2 kilograms of crystal meth (ice), 1,451 methamphetamine pills (yaba), and 260.2 grams of heroin.

The arrested suspect, 37-year-old Anupong “Nu” Wechruangporn, was apprehended carrying three plastic bags of ice after police conducted over 15 hours of surveillance. Further searches of his apartment in Soi Chan 25/1, Thung Wat Don, Sathorn District, uncovered more drugs hidden in various locations, including monk’s alms bowls and piggy banks.







Investigators said the suspect acted as a “drug storekeeper,” following orders from network leaders to distribute or dispose of drugs along streets and lampposts, earning 500 baht per task. He admitted to previous drug-related arrests.

Authorities are holding the suspect and seized narcotics while continuing investigations to track down the remaining network leaders.



































