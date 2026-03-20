Lufthansa Group Executives visit children at HHN Foundation in Pattaya, supporting youth development projects

PATTAYA, Thailand – Senior executives from Lufthansa Group visited children under the care of the HHN Foundation for Thai Children in Central Pattaya on March 17, bringing smiles and support while reinforcing the company’s commitment to youth development initiatives in the local community.

The delegation was led by Felipe Bonifatti, Vice President Asia Pacific, Middle East & Joint Ventures East of Lufthansa Group Airlines, and Moritz Merkle, Managing Director of Lufthansa Services Thailand. They were warmly welcomed by foundation executives, teachers, and children during a friendly visit filled with learning activities and craft sessions.

During the visit, the Lufthansa executives also hosted a special lunch for the children, serving treats such as pizza, nuggets, French fries, and ice cream. The group shared the meal with the children, creating a warm and joyful atmosphere while highlighting the company’s focus on supporting the well-being and development of young people in Thailand.

Later in the afternoon, the delegation travelled to the Child Protection and Development Center in Huai Yai to follow up on various development projects supported by the foundation. They were welcomed by Siromes Akrapongpanich, director of the center.







Several initiatives aimed at strengthening skills and sustainability for children and youth were reviewed, including decoupage handicrafts, community farming, fish cage aquaculture, cricket farming, and chemical-free vegetable cultivation through aquaponics systems. These projects are designed to help generate income, reduce expenses, and equip young people with practical vocational skills for the future.

The visit also provided an opportunity for discussions on how to further improve project management and expand long-term support, helping create sustainable opportunities for children and strengthening the surrounding community.







































