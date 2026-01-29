Fire near Pattaya City sign on Pratumnak Hill quickly contained, landmark unharmed

PATTAYA, Thailand – A small grass fire broke out near the illuminated Pattaya City LED sign on Khao Pratumnak Hill on Wednesday, Jan 28, prompting a swift response from Pattaya municipal officers and the city’s fire department.

The fire occurred close to the well-known landmark, raising initial concern among residents and visitors. However, officials acted quickly to control the situation, and the blaze was brought under control without spreading further.







Authorities confirmed that the Pattaya City sign was not damaged and remains fully safe, with no injuries or property damage reported.

Following the incident, members of the public took to social media to express concern, with some questioning the cause of the fire. Officials have not yet disclosed what may have sparked the grass fire.



































