Launch boat catches fire during International Fireworks Show

The fireworks got out of control on one of the launch boats, with a fire that required emergency personnel to extinguish.

Sparks from the falling pyrotechnics onto fuel supplies are believed to have set off the blaze on the barge from which the display for the International Fireworks Show were launched in Pattaya Bay Dec. 1.

Fireboats responded quickly and the fire was quickly extinguished. No one was injured and the boat sustained minimal damage.