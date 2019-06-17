Hard Rock Café thanks Pattaya workers on 48th Founders Day

The Hard Rock Hotel celebrated its 48th Founders Day by offering Pattaya civil servants a free lunch.

Top executives from the restaurant and the Hard Rock Hotel invited employees of the sanitation, police and fire departments to a June 14 meal to thank them for keeping Pattaya clean and safe.

The Hard Rock Café was founded in 1971 by music lovers Isaac Tigrett and Peter Morton in London. The chain began global expansion in 1982 and, in 1995, The Rank Group acquired the restaurants owned by Morton, except for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas,

The Hard Rock Cafe Pattaya branch opened on Oct. 15, 2001.