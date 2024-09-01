Korean falls to death from high-rise hotel in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 62-year-old Korean national, Byung Yong Lee, fell to his death from a 38-story hotel in Pattaya in the early hours of August 31, where he had checked in just the day before with a group of fellow Korean tourists.

Lee, a retired farmer, fell from the balcony of his room on the 10th floor. His body was discovered on the 5th floor in a tree pit, severely damaged from the impact. Hotel staff were alerted to the tragic scene after Lee’s roommate and close friend, who had been sharing the room with him, noticed his absence in the middle of the night.









According to the friend, who spoke through an interpreter, the two had spent the evening drinking before retiring to their room. When the friend awoke and found Lee missing, he searched the hotel and eventually noticed what appeared to be a body on the 5th floor. Upon checking the balcony, he realized it was indeed his friend. Hotel security was immediately notified, and the body was confirmed to be that of Lee.





Pol. Capt. Puttarak Sonkamhan, Deputy Inspector of Pattaya City Police Station, arrived at the scene to document the incident. The body has been sent to the Police General Hospital’s forensic institute for a detailed autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

No signs of foul play were found, and rescue workers moved the body from the scene. The circumstances surrounding Lee’s fall remain unclear, and authorities are continuing their investigation.





































