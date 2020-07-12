Koh Larn residents list wanted upgrades in ‘NEO Pattaya’ hearing

Koh Larn residents called for a proper police station, pier redevelopment and a new roof for a temple at a hearing aimed at boosting the island’s tourism infrastructure.





Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome presided over the July 10 hearing on the Eastern Economic Corridor’s pan to develop Koh Larn, Koh Sichang and Koh Samet.

Sonthaya said upgrading Larn is also part of his “Neo Pattaya” plan to harness information technology, communications and big data to support the expected 90 million tourists and workers from Southeast Asia expected to visit and work in the Eastern Seaboard under the government’s EEC strategy.

Much of the hearing focused on a need for landscaping improvements, including Tawan and Samae beaches, plus a new main pier for the island.

Residents said they also want to see Koh Larn’s police boxes upgraded to a full station and a roof for the Mai Samran Temple courtyard.

Sonthaya told locals that another big item – a waste-to-energy incinerator – has had its budget approved by the EEC and public hearings will be held soon. (PCPR)





