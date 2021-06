Summer is here and Pattaya kids are back in the pool.

Following the Chonburi Disease Control Commission’s order that swimming pools and water parks could reopen amid the coronavirus crisis, youngsters flocked to the Rama IX Park pool in Naklua on June 24.







A lifeguard at the pool said disease-control protocols were being enforced, including screening people for fevers as they entered the pool area, and banning alcohol consumption.