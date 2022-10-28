Key Pattaya intersection closed through January

The intersection of Naklua and Sukhumvit Roads will remain closed through January as contractors race to complete the installation of new flood-drainage pipes.

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet met Oct. 24 with business owners and residents near the vital junction, but refused their pleas to at least partially reopen the intersection.







Poramet said the city had tried various detours, including opening the Phongam intersection leading into the old Naklua market, but it resulted in long traffic backups that stretched to the Banglamung District office north of Naklua sub-district.

The mayor said he had urged contractors to complete their work ahead of schedule, but, currently, it won’t be done until January.







Meanwhile the intersection of Third Road and Soi Paniedchang (Mum Aroi), is open but flooding continues.

Poramet said the work on the new drainage system has been suspended until the Provincial Electricity Authority can relocate the transformer needed for a water pump. Once a suitable site has been found, the road will be ripped up again and work continued.

Meanwhile, city sanitation workers will clean out pipes in the area to improve water drainage.





































