Jomtien Beach buzzes with tourists as Pattaya Prepares for SEA Games sailing events

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tourism activity along Jomtien Beach surged on December 11 as Thailand gears up to host the 33rd Southeast Asian Games, with windsurfing competitions scheduled for December 12–18 at the popular beachfront venue.

A survey by our reporters found increasing numbers of Thai and foreign tourists enjoying the beachfront ahead of the games, reflecting Pattaya’s readiness to welcome athletes, officials, and spectators from across the region.







The SEA Games are giving a strong boost to local tourism at a time that already coincides with Pattaya’s high season. The beachside atmosphere was lively, with hotel operators, restaurants, and tourism businesses reporting higher spending and room bookings. Many noted that hosting international sporting events in Jomtien has directly stimulated local economic activity.

Pattaya City has also accelerated landscape improvements and increased security personnel to prepare for the influx of visitors expected throughout the week-long competition.



On the economic front, the government recently approved five tourism-stimulus measures proposed by the Ministry of Finance to support domestic travel and help bolster GDP in the fourth quarter, which is showing early signs of softening. Analysts believe the SEA Games in Pattaya will further drive spending, circulation of money, and overall tourism recovery through the year-end period.



































