Joint task force raids Pattaya’s entertainment areas, targeting illegal immigration and illegal begging

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya immigration authorities, in coordination with various local law enforcement and administrative bodies, launched an operation to tackle the growing issue of foreign beggars in the city. This initiative followed media reports of increasing numbers of beggars, particularly women and children, who were reportedly begging around entertainment venues in Pattaya.

Upon inspection, officers identified a group of 9 illegal immigrants from Cambodia, including mothers with children, who had entered Thailand through the border in Chanthaburi. The authorities arrested these individuals for illegal immigration and unauthorized begging. Additionally, 8 Thai nationals were also apprehended for engaging in begging without permission.



In a separate incident, authorities also arrested 3 Cambodian nationals posing as monks along Pattaya’s Walking Street. The fake monks were escorted to Wat Tham Samakkhee, where they were defrocked by the local abbot before being taken to the Chonburi Immigration Office for further legal action and deportation.

This operation is part of a broader effort by local authorities to maintain order and prevent illegal activities in Pattaya, ensuring that both tourists and locals can enjoy a safe and clean environment.























