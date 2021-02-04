Jilted man saved from Pattaya suicide leap

A man despondent over a cheating girlfriend was saved from a suicide leap from a Highway 7 bridge in Pattaya.

Identified only as Em, 25, the man kept police negotiators at bay for more than an hour after midnight Feb. 3 at the offramp in Naklua.







Police and rescuers arrived around 1 a.m. to find Em sitting on the ledge of the ramp 10 meters above the ground.

Unable to talk him down, authorities placed an air mattress below him, only to see Em repeatedly move. His ex-girlfriend was brought in to try to calm him down, to no avail.

As rescuers inched closer, Em suddenly got to his feet and ran, then tried to jump from a section of the bridge where no cushion was below. At the last moment, a rescuer grabbed his arm and pulled Em to safety.

He was admitted to Banglamung Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

Friends told police Em was heartbroken that his ex-girlfriend had been cheating on him with another man.























